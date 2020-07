51 E Arbor Camp Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY PLANTATION HOME BACKING TO GREENBELT WITH FABULOUS WIDE PLANK HARDWOODS DOWN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, STUDY WITH FRENCH DOORS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. THIS 5 BEDROOM HOME IS PERFECT FOR TEXAS FAMILY LIVING. GENEROUSLY PROPORTIONED ROOMS, MASTER DOWN AND GAMEROOM UP. THE GREAT ROOM OPENS TO A CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN WITH SLAB GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GAS COOK TOP. HUGE GAMEROOM UP WITH WINDOWS LOOKING OUT TO RESERVE BEHIND THE HOME. COVERED PATIO, FENCED YARD