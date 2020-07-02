5 Fiddleleaf Court

5 Fiddle Leaf Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Panther Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
accessible
range
oven
Quaint home surrounded by towering trees. Located in the heart of the Woodlands. Kitchen/Dining/living combo. Fenced in back yard. Garage to store your extras. Home located on a a cul de sac street. One and half bath. Ready for someone to make it a home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
