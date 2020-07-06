All apartments in The Woodlands
5 Fiddleleaf Court
5 Fiddleleaf Court

5 Fiddleleaf Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5 Fiddleleaf Ct, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Quaint home surrounded by towering trees. Located in the heart of the Woodlands. Kitchen/Dining/living combo. Fenced in back yard. Garage to store your extras. Home located on a a cul de sac street. One and half bath. Ready for someone to make it a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Fiddleleaf Court have any available units?
5 Fiddleleaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 5 Fiddleleaf Court have?
Some of 5 Fiddleleaf Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Fiddleleaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Fiddleleaf Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Fiddleleaf Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Fiddleleaf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 5 Fiddleleaf Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Fiddleleaf Court offers parking.
Does 5 Fiddleleaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Fiddleleaf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Fiddleleaf Court have a pool?
No, 5 Fiddleleaf Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Fiddleleaf Court have accessible units?
Yes, 5 Fiddleleaf Court has accessible units.
Does 5 Fiddleleaf Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Fiddleleaf Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Fiddleleaf Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Fiddleleaf Court does not have units with air conditioning.

