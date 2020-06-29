Amenities

46 East Burberry Circle, Conroe, TX 77384 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 08/19/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. his town-home is phenomenal and spacious. This home has lots of natural light with decorative accent paint to match any decor. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Exceptionally maintained, immaculate and detailed to the nines. Because the property backs up to a greenbelt, lush greenery embraces you so this property stays cool even in the summertime. Easy access to I-45 shopping and dining areas. Great schools in the Conroe School District. Your home is ready for you to move in, a must see. LISTED BY: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISCLAIMER: ALL INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND SHOULD BE INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED ON HAR.COM FOR THE LATEST STATUS. [ Published 9-Sep-19 / ID 3134595 ]