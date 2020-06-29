All apartments in The Woodlands
46 East Burberry Circle

46 W Burberry Cir · No Longer Available
Location

46 W Burberry Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77384
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
46 East Burberry Circle, Conroe, TX 77384 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 08/19/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. his town-home is phenomenal and spacious. This home has lots of natural light with decorative accent paint to match any decor. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Exceptionally maintained, immaculate and detailed to the nines. Because the property backs up to a greenbelt, lush greenery embraces you so this property stays cool even in the summertime. Easy access to I-45 shopping and dining areas. Great schools in the Conroe School District. Your home is ready for you to move in, a must see. LISTED BY: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISCLAIMER: ALL INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND SHOULD BE INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED ON HAR.COM FOR THE LATEST STATUS. [ Published 9-Sep-19 / ID 3134595 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 East Burberry Circle have any available units?
46 East Burberry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
Is 46 East Burberry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
46 East Burberry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 East Burberry Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 East Burberry Circle is pet friendly.
Does 46 East Burberry Circle offer parking?
No, 46 East Burberry Circle does not offer parking.
Does 46 East Burberry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 East Burberry Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 East Burberry Circle have a pool?
No, 46 East Burberry Circle does not have a pool.
Does 46 East Burberry Circle have accessible units?
No, 46 East Burberry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 46 East Burberry Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 East Burberry Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 East Burberry Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 East Burberry Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

