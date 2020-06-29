43 N Cypress Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This charming two-story home is located in the heart of The Woodlands and has been completely updated with new paint, new carpet, granite counter tops, all new faucet fixtures, designer lighting, and wood-look tile flooring. Washer and dryer included! Floor to ceiling windows bathe the home with plenty of natural light. Extensive storage and closet space! Cozy sun room off the kitchen has sliding glass doors for easy access to the over-sized backyard and patio. If you are looking for the perfect rental in an excellent location, make an appointment and view this home today - it won't be available for long!