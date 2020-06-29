All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 43 Ginger Jar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
43 Ginger Jar Street
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:21 PM

43 Ginger Jar Street

43 Ginger Jar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43 Ginger Jar Street, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Spacious Townhome w detached 2 car garage, 4 bed 3 bath. Solid Mahogany front door. 2 Built in office spaces, one up, one down. Loaded w/ upgrades, 18''tile on diagonal, upgraded carpet, Kitchen & Bath Granite countertops, Kitchen has tile backsplash w/custom accents, rubbed oil bronze faucets & fixtures, SS Kitchen Aid appliances, & HUGE Pantry!Washer/Dryer Included! Plantation shutters on all windows! Truly private decked patio! Great Location near retail and easy access to major roads. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Ginger Jar Street have any available units?
43 Ginger Jar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 43 Ginger Jar Street have?
Some of 43 Ginger Jar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Ginger Jar Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 Ginger Jar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Ginger Jar Street pet-friendly?
No, 43 Ginger Jar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 43 Ginger Jar Street offer parking?
Yes, 43 Ginger Jar Street offers parking.
Does 43 Ginger Jar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Ginger Jar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Ginger Jar Street have a pool?
No, 43 Ginger Jar Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 Ginger Jar Street have accessible units?
Yes, 43 Ginger Jar Street has accessible units.
Does 43 Ginger Jar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Ginger Jar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Ginger Jar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Ginger Jar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College