43 Ginger Jar Street

Spacious Townhome w detached 2 car garage, 4 bed 3 bath. Solid Mahogany front door. 2 Built in office spaces, one up, one down. Loaded w/ upgrades, 18''tile on diagonal, upgraded carpet, Kitchen & Bath Granite countertops, Kitchen has tile backsplash w/custom accents, rubbed oil bronze faucets & fixtures, SS Kitchen Aid appliances, & HUGE Pantry!Washer/Dryer Included! Plantation shutters on all windows! Truly private decked patio! Great Location near retail and easy access to major roads. Call today!