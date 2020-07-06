All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated May 24 2019

42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle

42 South Peaceful Canyon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

42 South Peaceful Canyon Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
hot tub
media room
You won't be disappointed!! Interior recently painted, accessible beige! Stainless appliances, Spa-like master bath, Media room, built out closet space in 2 secondary bedrooms to include a play room and princess dressing area. Outstanding/spacious covered patio with ceiling fans, stained concrete decking, surround sound outside & inside the home, 4 Bedrooms, study with built-ins, media room, game room, master down, formal dining, EXTRA storage space. EXCEPTIONAL GALATAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL! RARE FIND IN THE PERFECT NEIGHBORHOOD!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle have any available units?
42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle have?
Some of 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle offers parking.
Does 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle have a pool?
No, 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle has accessible units.
Does 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

