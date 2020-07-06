42 S Peaceful Canyon Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking hot tub media room

You won't be disappointed!! Interior recently painted, accessible beige! Stainless appliances, Spa-like master bath, Media room, built out closet space in 2 secondary bedrooms to include a play room and princess dressing area. Outstanding/spacious covered patio with ceiling fans, stained concrete decking, surround sound outside & inside the home, 4 Bedrooms, study with built-ins, media room, game room, master down, formal dining, EXTRA storage space. EXCEPTIONAL GALATAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL! RARE FIND IN THE PERFECT NEIGHBORHOOD!!