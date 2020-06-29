All apartments in The Woodlands
42 Lace Arbor
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:03 AM

42 Lace Arbor

42 South Lace Arbor Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

42 South Lace Arbor Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Awesome property, spotlessly clean, beautiful 4 bedroom 1 story home in highly desirable, Alden Bridge. NEW kitchen appliances to be installed, home to be professionally cleaned! Open floorplan with hardwood floors in living & dining rooms.Spacious island kitchen with Corian countertops. Large master w/separate vanities, frameless shower enclosure & whirlpool tub.Oil rubbed bronze fixtures & doorknobs throughout. Oversized 2 car garage w/built-in shelves, sprinkler & Security system.Walking distance to lakes & Alden Bridge POOL Park. Fabulous Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Lace Arbor have any available units?
42 Lace Arbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 42 Lace Arbor have?
Some of 42 Lace Arbor's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Lace Arbor currently offering any rent specials?
42 Lace Arbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Lace Arbor pet-friendly?
No, 42 Lace Arbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 42 Lace Arbor offer parking?
Yes, 42 Lace Arbor offers parking.
Does 42 Lace Arbor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Lace Arbor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Lace Arbor have a pool?
Yes, 42 Lace Arbor has a pool.
Does 42 Lace Arbor have accessible units?
No, 42 Lace Arbor does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Lace Arbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Lace Arbor has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Lace Arbor have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Lace Arbor does not have units with air conditioning.

