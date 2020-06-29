42 Lace Arbor

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Awesome property, spotlessly clean, beautiful 4 bedroom 1 story home in highly desirable, Alden Bridge. NEW kitchen appliances to be installed, home to be professionally cleaned! Open floorplan with hardwood floors in living & dining rooms.Spacious island kitchen with Corian countertops. Large master w/separate vanities, frameless shower enclosure & whirlpool tub.Oil rubbed bronze fixtures & doorknobs throughout. Oversized 2 car garage w/built-in shelves, sprinkler & Security system.Walking distance to lakes & Alden Bridge POOL Park. Fabulous Schools!