Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
39 Country Forest Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

39 Country Forest Ct.

39 Country Forest Court · No Longer Available
Location

39 Country Forest Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Offered by Precision Realty and Management, LLC. - Landscaped Corner Lot. Custom two tone paint, 2 inch Faux Wood blinds, wood laminate floors in living ares, plush carpet in bedrooms, ceramic tile in foyer & baths. Kitchen features designer vinyl flooring, gas range & oven, dishwasher and microwave vent hood. Energy saving high effiency A/C, five ceiling fans, storm windows and storm door, huge wooded deck in fenced back yard. Garage door openers & lawn sprinkler system.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3550279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Country Forest Ct. have any available units?
39 Country Forest Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 39 Country Forest Ct. have?
Some of 39 Country Forest Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Country Forest Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
39 Country Forest Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Country Forest Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Country Forest Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 39 Country Forest Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 39 Country Forest Ct. offers parking.
Does 39 Country Forest Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Country Forest Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Country Forest Ct. have a pool?
No, 39 Country Forest Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 39 Country Forest Ct. have accessible units?
No, 39 Country Forest Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Country Forest Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Country Forest Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Country Forest Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39 Country Forest Ct. has units with air conditioning.

