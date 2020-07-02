39 Country Forest Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Offered by Precision Realty and Management, LLC. - Landscaped Corner Lot. Custom two tone paint, 2 inch Faux Wood blinds, wood laminate floors in living ares, plush carpet in bedrooms, ceramic tile in foyer & baths. Kitchen features designer vinyl flooring, gas range & oven, dishwasher and microwave vent hood. Energy saving high effiency A/C, five ceiling fans, storm windows and storm door, huge wooded deck in fenced back yard. Garage door openers & lawn sprinkler system.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3550279)