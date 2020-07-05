All apartments in The Woodlands
38 Green Bough Court

38 Green Bough Court · No Longer Available
Location

38 Green Bough Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,829 sq ft of comfortable living space and is located in Spring, TX. Amenities include tiled floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Green Bough Court have any available units?
38 Green Bough Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 38 Green Bough Court have?
Some of 38 Green Bough Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Green Bough Court currently offering any rent specials?
38 Green Bough Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Green Bough Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Green Bough Court is pet friendly.
Does 38 Green Bough Court offer parking?
Yes, 38 Green Bough Court offers parking.
Does 38 Green Bough Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Green Bough Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Green Bough Court have a pool?
No, 38 Green Bough Court does not have a pool.
Does 38 Green Bough Court have accessible units?
No, 38 Green Bough Court does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Green Bough Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Green Bough Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Green Bough Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Green Bough Court does not have units with air conditioning.

