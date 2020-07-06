All apartments in The Woodlands
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
35 Reflection Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 Reflection Point

35 Reflection Point · No Longer Available
Location

35 Reflection Point, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
EXCEPTIONAL 1-story patio home in quiet, sought-after neighborhood! Newer stainless appliance package and fresh neutral paint throughout! Lawn maintenance + Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included! 2 Bedroom floor plan with enclosed study (optional 3rd bedroom). Granite island kitchen with tumbled stone backsplash; Modern, neutral decor; Tile in all wet areas; Secluded master suite; Abundant natural light throughout; Private outdoor patio with mature landscaping; Walking distance to Lake Woodlands; Close proximity to I-45, shops, restaurants, entertainment, Market Street/Waterway and Woodlands amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Reflection Point have any available units?
35 Reflection Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 35 Reflection Point have?
Some of 35 Reflection Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Reflection Point currently offering any rent specials?
35 Reflection Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Reflection Point pet-friendly?
No, 35 Reflection Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 35 Reflection Point offer parking?
Yes, 35 Reflection Point offers parking.
Does 35 Reflection Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Reflection Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Reflection Point have a pool?
No, 35 Reflection Point does not have a pool.
Does 35 Reflection Point have accessible units?
Yes, 35 Reflection Point has accessible units.
Does 35 Reflection Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Reflection Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Reflection Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Reflection Point does not have units with air conditioning.

