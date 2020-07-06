35 Reflection Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

EXCEPTIONAL 1-story patio home in quiet, sought-after neighborhood! Newer stainless appliance package and fresh neutral paint throughout! Lawn maintenance + Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included! 2 Bedroom floor plan with enclosed study (optional 3rd bedroom). Granite island kitchen with tumbled stone backsplash; Modern, neutral decor; Tile in all wet areas; Secluded master suite; Abundant natural light throughout; Private outdoor patio with mature landscaping; Walking distance to Lake Woodlands; Close proximity to I-45, shops, restaurants, entertainment, Market Street/Waterway and Woodlands amenities!