2705 S Millbend Dr.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Updated 3 bedroom home in Woodlands. Granite counter top in the guest bath, new light fixtures, new ceiling fan, fresh paint inside and out and stainless steel refrigerator. Great backyard for entertaining!



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE4939398)