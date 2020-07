Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

MOVE-IN READY! Come see this beautifully updated home in the heart of The Woodlands. Outstanding updates and finishes throughout - Granite Countertops, Laminate Wood Floors, New Appliances, Fully fenced in Back yard featuring a large deck that backs to a walking trail and green belt. No Carpet! Located minutes away from schools, parks, all the amenities of The Woodlands and close to I-45.