Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Location, Location! Come see this beautifully nestled loft home. Amazing schools and all the amenities that The Woodlands has to offer. Recent laminate flooring in the main living room and master bedroom. Fresh paint throughout! New hot water heater. High and dry during Hurricane Harvey and has never flooded.



(RLNE5506891)