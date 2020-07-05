All apartments in The Woodlands
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
25 Scarlet Woods Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25 Scarlet Woods Court

25 Scarlet Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

25 Scarlet Woods Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
OFFICIAL LISTING - THE KINK TEAM - www.TheKinkTeam.com - 281.364.4828.Stunning 2-story open floorplan town home with 2-car garage, New Carpet & Italian Tile Entry. Den with gas-log fireplace. Kitchen features extra seating at the breakfast bar. Utility room located on first floor. Step out to the private, fenced covered patio! Quiet and serene location close to I-45, The Woodlands Mall, Market Street and ExxonMobil campus. Can be leased short term fully furnished and option to have all bills included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Scarlet Woods Court have any available units?
25 Scarlet Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 25 Scarlet Woods Court have?
Some of 25 Scarlet Woods Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Scarlet Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
25 Scarlet Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Scarlet Woods Court pet-friendly?
No, 25 Scarlet Woods Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 25 Scarlet Woods Court offer parking?
Yes, 25 Scarlet Woods Court offers parking.
Does 25 Scarlet Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Scarlet Woods Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Scarlet Woods Court have a pool?
No, 25 Scarlet Woods Court does not have a pool.
Does 25 Scarlet Woods Court have accessible units?
Yes, 25 Scarlet Woods Court has accessible units.
Does 25 Scarlet Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Scarlet Woods Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Scarlet Woods Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Scarlet Woods Court does not have units with air conditioning.

