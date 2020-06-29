All apartments in The Woodlands
24 Rockfern Court

24 Rockfern Court · No Longer Available
Location

24 Rockfern Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a desirable neighborhood. Big lot. New stainless steel appliances. Updated paint, new carpet. Really nice home! Come take a look.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Rockfern Court have any available units?
24 Rockfern Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 24 Rockfern Court have?
Some of 24 Rockfern Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Rockfern Court currently offering any rent specials?
24 Rockfern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Rockfern Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Rockfern Court is pet friendly.
Does 24 Rockfern Court offer parking?
No, 24 Rockfern Court does not offer parking.
Does 24 Rockfern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Rockfern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Rockfern Court have a pool?
No, 24 Rockfern Court does not have a pool.
Does 24 Rockfern Court have accessible units?
No, 24 Rockfern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Rockfern Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Rockfern Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Rockfern Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Rockfern Court does not have units with air conditioning.

