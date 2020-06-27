23 North Millsap Cir

Amenities

Outstanding Village Builders home on an oversized lot in Sterling Ridge! Covered front porch, neutral paint, crown molding, built-ins, hardwood &amp; tile floors, Plantation shutters &amp; stunning finishes throughout. Island kitchen w/ granite counters, bkft bar, SS appliances &amp; dbl oven opens to sunny bkft room; study w/ French doors; den w/ gas fireplace; master retreat down w/ sitting area; 5 bedrooms &amp; gameroom up; flex room could be nursery, exercise room, or theater room; huge yard w/ covered patio overlooking sparkling pool &amp; spa. Rental price includes the landlord paying for lawn and pool services upkeep.