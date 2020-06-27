All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23 North Millsap Cir

23 N Millsap Cir · No Longer Available
Location

23 N Millsap Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
Outstanding Village Builders home on an oversized lot in Sterling Ridge! Covered front porch, neutral paint, crown molding, built-ins, hardwood &amp;amp; tile floors, Plantation shutters &amp;amp; stunning finishes throughout. Island kitchen w/ granite counters, bkft bar, SS appliances &amp;amp; dbl oven opens to sunny bkft room; study w/ French doors; den w/ gas fireplace; master retreat down w/ sitting area; 5 bedrooms &amp;amp; gameroom up; flex room could be nursery, exercise room, or theater room; huge yard w/ covered patio overlooking sparkling pool &amp;amp; spa. Rental price includes the landlord paying for lawn and pool services upkeep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 North Millsap Cir have any available units?
23 North Millsap Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 23 North Millsap Cir have?
Some of 23 North Millsap Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 North Millsap Cir currently offering any rent specials?
23 North Millsap Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 North Millsap Cir pet-friendly?
No, 23 North Millsap Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 23 North Millsap Cir offer parking?
No, 23 North Millsap Cir does not offer parking.
Does 23 North Millsap Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 North Millsap Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 North Millsap Cir have a pool?
Yes, 23 North Millsap Cir has a pool.
Does 23 North Millsap Cir have accessible units?
No, 23 North Millsap Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 23 North Millsap Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 North Millsap Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 North Millsap Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 North Millsap Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

