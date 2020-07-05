Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 2138 E Settlers Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
2138 E Settlers Way
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:32 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2138 E Settlers Way
2138 East Settlers Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
2138 East Settlers Way, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill
Amenities
air conditioning
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Cozy, spacious town home in The Woodland! @ courtyards nestled in the woods, close to shopping and dining areas. Great schools and in a quiet community! You will love this home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2138 E Settlers Way have any available units?
2138 E Settlers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Woodlands, TX
.
Is 2138 E Settlers Way currently offering any rent specials?
2138 E Settlers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 E Settlers Way pet-friendly?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in The Woodlands
.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way offer parking?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way does not offer parking.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way have a pool?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way does not have a pool.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way have accessible units?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2138 E Settlers Way has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Similar Pages
The Woodlands 1 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
The Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge
Apartments Near Colleges
Lone Star College System
University of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College