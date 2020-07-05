All apartments in The Woodlands
2138 E Settlers Way

2138 East Settlers Way · No Longer Available
Location

2138 East Settlers Way, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

air conditioning
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Cozy, spacious town home in The Woodland! @ courtyards nestled in the woods, close to shopping and dining areas. Great schools and in a quiet community! You will love this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 E Settlers Way have any available units?
2138 E Settlers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
Is 2138 E Settlers Way currently offering any rent specials?
2138 E Settlers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 E Settlers Way pet-friendly?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way offer parking?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way does not offer parking.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way have a pool?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way does not have a pool.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way have accessible units?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 E Settlers Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2138 E Settlers Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2138 E Settlers Way has units with air conditioning.

