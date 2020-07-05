Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities

2017 Longstraw Pl Available 10/01/19 2017 Longstraw Pl - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Price: $1825

Security Deposit: $1625

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 2109

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Remarcable 2 story home located near Cokeberry Pond Park, Lake Harrison, & Sawmill Park. Perfectly placed just minutes away from I45 Fwy for easy access to a variety of restaurants & shopping centers. Offers 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Beautiful kitchen with lots of counter & storage space & so much more! Don't miss your chance to make this your next home! Apply today!



No Pets Allowed



