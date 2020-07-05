Amenities
2017 Longstraw Pl Available 10/01/19
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1825
Security Deposit: $1625
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2109
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Remarcable 2 story home located near Cokeberry Pond Park, Lake Harrison, & Sawmill Park. Perfectly placed just minutes away from I45 Fwy for easy access to a variety of restaurants & shopping centers. Offers 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Beautiful kitchen with lots of counter & storage space & so much more! Don't miss your chance to make this your next home! Apply today!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
No Pets Allowed
