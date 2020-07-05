All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:49 AM

2017 Longstraw Pl

2017 Longstraw Place · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Longstraw Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
2017 Longstraw Pl Available 10/01/19 2017 Longstraw Pl - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1825
Security Deposit: $1625
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2109
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Remarcable 2 story home located near Cokeberry Pond Park, Lake Harrison, & Sawmill Park. Perfectly placed just minutes away from I45 Fwy for easy access to a variety of restaurants & shopping centers. Offers 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Beautiful kitchen with lots of counter & storage space & so much more! Don't miss your chance to make this your next home! Apply today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5120424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Longstraw Pl have any available units?
2017 Longstraw Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
Is 2017 Longstraw Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Longstraw Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Longstraw Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Longstraw Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 2017 Longstraw Pl offer parking?
No, 2017 Longstraw Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Longstraw Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Longstraw Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Longstraw Pl have a pool?
No, 2017 Longstraw Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Longstraw Pl have accessible units?
No, 2017 Longstraw Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Longstraw Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Longstraw Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Longstraw Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2017 Longstraw Pl has units with air conditioning.

