Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 2010 N Red Cedar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
2010 N Red Cedar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2010 N Red Cedar
2010 North Red Cedar Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
2010 North Red Cedar Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4195108)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2010 N Red Cedar have any available units?
2010 N Red Cedar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Woodlands, TX
.
Is 2010 N Red Cedar currently offering any rent specials?
2010 N Red Cedar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 N Red Cedar pet-friendly?
No, 2010 N Red Cedar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in The Woodlands
.
Does 2010 N Red Cedar offer parking?
No, 2010 N Red Cedar does not offer parking.
Does 2010 N Red Cedar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 N Red Cedar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 N Red Cedar have a pool?
No, 2010 N Red Cedar does not have a pool.
Does 2010 N Red Cedar have accessible units?
No, 2010 N Red Cedar does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 N Red Cedar have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 N Red Cedar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 N Red Cedar have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 N Red Cedar does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Similar Pages
The Woodlands 1 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
The Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge
Apartments Near Colleges
Lone Star College System
University of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College