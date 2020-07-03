2 Merryvale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

IMMACULATE 1-story home is situated on oversized, cul-de-sac lot w/optimal privacy! Oversized, detached 3-car garage! 4-BR plan w/versatile living area - optional study/home office, etc! Home features secluded MBR; hardwoods; new carpet coming in BR's; granite island kitchen w/stainless appliances - incl new refrigerator! R/W/D + lawn maintenance + water & trash pick-up! Don't miss the upgraded LED lighting; expanded deck in back + more! Walk/ride to top-ranked schools! Close proximity to shops, restaurants, park, pond, and pool. Easy access to I-45. A MUST-SEE!