The Woodlands, TX
2 Merryvale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 Merryvale Drive

2 Merryvale Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2 Merryvale Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
IMMACULATE 1-story home is situated on oversized, cul-de-sac lot w/optimal privacy! Oversized, detached 3-car garage! 4-BR plan w/versatile living area - optional study/home office, etc! Home features secluded MBR; hardwoods; new carpet coming in BR's; granite island kitchen w/stainless appliances - incl new refrigerator! R/W/D + lawn maintenance + water & trash pick-up! Don't miss the upgraded LED lighting; expanded deck in back + more! Walk/ride to top-ranked schools! Close proximity to shops, restaurants, park, pond, and pool. Easy access to I-45. A MUST-SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Merryvale Drive have any available units?
2 Merryvale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 2 Merryvale Drive have?
Some of 2 Merryvale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Merryvale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 Merryvale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Merryvale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2 Merryvale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 2 Merryvale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2 Merryvale Drive offers parking.
Does 2 Merryvale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Merryvale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Merryvale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2 Merryvale Drive has a pool.
Does 2 Merryvale Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2 Merryvale Drive has accessible units.
Does 2 Merryvale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Merryvale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Merryvale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Merryvale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

