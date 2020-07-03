194 S Vesper Bend Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Sterling Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Newly renovated home in Sterling Ridge! No carpet in the home - tile and laminate flooring throughout. Granite counters in kitchen. Large park like backyard. Walking distance to HIGHLY ACCLAIMED COULSON TOUGH ELEMENTARY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 194 N Vesper Bend Circle have any available units?
194 N Vesper Bend Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 194 N Vesper Bend Circle have?
Some of 194 N Vesper Bend Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 N Vesper Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
194 N Vesper Bend Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.