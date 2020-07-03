194 N Vesper Bend Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Newly renovated home in Sterling Ridge! No carpet in the home - tile and laminate flooring throughout. Granite counters in kitchen. Large park like backyard. Walking distance to HIGHLY ACCLAIMED COULSON TOUGH ELEMENTARY!!