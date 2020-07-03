All apartments in The Woodlands
194 N Vesper Bend Circle
194 N Vesper Bend Circle

194 S Vesper Bend Cir · No Longer Available
Location

194 S Vesper Bend Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Newly renovated home in Sterling Ridge! No carpet in the home - tile and laminate flooring throughout. Granite counters in kitchen. Large park like backyard. Walking distance to HIGHLY ACCLAIMED COULSON TOUGH ELEMENTARY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 N Vesper Bend Circle have any available units?
194 N Vesper Bend Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 194 N Vesper Bend Circle have?
Some of 194 N Vesper Bend Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 N Vesper Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
194 N Vesper Bend Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 N Vesper Bend Circle pet-friendly?
No, 194 N Vesper Bend Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 194 N Vesper Bend Circle offer parking?
Yes, 194 N Vesper Bend Circle offers parking.
Does 194 N Vesper Bend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 N Vesper Bend Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 N Vesper Bend Circle have a pool?
No, 194 N Vesper Bend Circle does not have a pool.
Does 194 N Vesper Bend Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 194 N Vesper Bend Circle has accessible units.
Does 194 N Vesper Bend Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 N Vesper Bend Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 194 N Vesper Bend Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 N Vesper Bend Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

