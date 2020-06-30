All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 19 Sunspree Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
19 Sunspree Place
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:38 PM

19 Sunspree Place

19 Sunspree Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19 Sunspree Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Sunspree Place have any available units?
19 Sunspree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 19 Sunspree Place have?
Some of 19 Sunspree Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Sunspree Place currently offering any rent specials?
19 Sunspree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Sunspree Place pet-friendly?
No, 19 Sunspree Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 19 Sunspree Place offer parking?
Yes, 19 Sunspree Place offers parking.
Does 19 Sunspree Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Sunspree Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Sunspree Place have a pool?
Yes, 19 Sunspree Place has a pool.
Does 19 Sunspree Place have accessible units?
No, 19 Sunspree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Sunspree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Sunspree Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Sunspree Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Sunspree Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College