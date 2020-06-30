Rent Calculator
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:38 PM
19 Sunspree Place
19 Sunspree Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
19 Sunspree Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 Sunspree Place have any available units?
19 Sunspree Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
The Woodlands, TX
.
What amenities does 19 Sunspree Place have?
Some of 19 Sunspree Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 19 Sunspree Place currently offering any rent specials?
19 Sunspree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Sunspree Place pet-friendly?
No, 19 Sunspree Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in The Woodlands
.
Does 19 Sunspree Place offer parking?
Yes, 19 Sunspree Place offers parking.
Does 19 Sunspree Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Sunspree Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Sunspree Place have a pool?
Yes, 19 Sunspree Place has a pool.
Does 19 Sunspree Place have accessible units?
No, 19 Sunspree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Sunspree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Sunspree Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Sunspree Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Sunspree Place does not have units with air conditioning.
