19 Cabin Gate Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

BEAUTIFUL HOME! GORGEOUS brick. You'll love this beautiful 2 Story w/generous room sizes & excellent use of space! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath Home. Impeccable condition!! Beautiful carpet & tile like wood floors, neutral paint colors, crown molding, island kitchen w/granite counters, includes stainless steel appliances package. window blinds throughout and ceiling fans. master bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Huge walking closet. Office, Home Theater, Music Room. Game Room upstairs. 3 car garages with Epoxy floor paint. Central Vacuum. Covered back patio with outdoor Kitchen. Huge back yard to a green area on a cul-de-sac. Walking distance to schools and parks.