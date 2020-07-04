All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 19 Cabin Gate Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
19 Cabin Gate Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19 Cabin Gate Place

19 Cabin Gate Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19 Cabin Gate Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL HOME! GORGEOUS brick. You'll love this beautiful 2 Story w/generous room sizes & excellent use of space! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath Home. Impeccable condition!! Beautiful carpet & tile like wood floors, neutral paint colors, crown molding, island kitchen w/granite counters, includes stainless steel appliances package. window blinds throughout and ceiling fans. master bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Huge walking closet. Office, Home Theater, Music Room. Game Room upstairs. 3 car garages with Epoxy floor paint. Central Vacuum. Covered back patio with outdoor Kitchen. Huge back yard to a green area on a cul-de-sac. Walking distance to schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Cabin Gate Place have any available units?
19 Cabin Gate Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 19 Cabin Gate Place have?
Some of 19 Cabin Gate Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Cabin Gate Place currently offering any rent specials?
19 Cabin Gate Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Cabin Gate Place pet-friendly?
No, 19 Cabin Gate Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 19 Cabin Gate Place offer parking?
Yes, 19 Cabin Gate Place offers parking.
Does 19 Cabin Gate Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Cabin Gate Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Cabin Gate Place have a pool?
No, 19 Cabin Gate Place does not have a pool.
Does 19 Cabin Gate Place have accessible units?
No, 19 Cabin Gate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Cabin Gate Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Cabin Gate Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Cabin Gate Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Cabin Gate Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College