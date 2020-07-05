All apartments in The Woodlands
17 Marabou Place

17 Marabou Place · No Longer Available
Location

17 Marabou Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,692 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security d

(RLNE4975735)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Marabou Place have any available units?
17 Marabou Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 17 Marabou Place have?
Some of 17 Marabou Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Marabou Place currently offering any rent specials?
17 Marabou Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Marabou Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Marabou Place is pet friendly.
Does 17 Marabou Place offer parking?
Yes, 17 Marabou Place offers parking.
Does 17 Marabou Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Marabou Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Marabou Place have a pool?
No, 17 Marabou Place does not have a pool.
Does 17 Marabou Place have accessible units?
No, 17 Marabou Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Marabou Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Marabou Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Marabou Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Marabou Place has units with air conditioning.

