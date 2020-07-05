16 Scarlet Woods Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Executive Townhome fully furnished for lease! All bills included! move-in ready, low maintenance condo located at the front of The Woodlands near restaurants, shopping and entertainment! 2-story condo features living room w/2-story ceilings & gas-log fireplace, dining room new wood floor in living area, and spacious kitchen. All bedrooms located on 2nd floor. Master suite w/high ceilings and en-suite bath. Covered patio on 1st floor is fenced in for privacy & includes a gate leading to greenbelt. Easy commute, close to I-45! Includes Furniture, utility bills, 2 TVs, easy living! Landlord may consider unfurnished lease option.