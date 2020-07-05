All apartments in The Woodlands
16 Scarlet Woods Court

16 Scarlet Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

16 Scarlet Woods Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Executive Townhome fully furnished for lease! All bills included! move-in ready, low maintenance condo located at the front of The Woodlands near restaurants, shopping and entertainment! 2-story condo features living room w/2-story ceilings & gas-log fireplace, dining room new wood floor in living area, and spacious kitchen. All bedrooms located on 2nd floor. Master suite w/high ceilings and en-suite bath. Covered patio on 1st floor is fenced in for privacy & includes a gate leading to greenbelt. Easy commute, close to I-45! Includes Furniture, utility bills, 2 TVs, easy living! Landlord may consider unfurnished lease option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Scarlet Woods Court have any available units?
16 Scarlet Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 16 Scarlet Woods Court have?
Some of 16 Scarlet Woods Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Scarlet Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Scarlet Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Scarlet Woods Court pet-friendly?
No, 16 Scarlet Woods Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 16 Scarlet Woods Court offer parking?
Yes, 16 Scarlet Woods Court offers parking.
Does 16 Scarlet Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Scarlet Woods Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Scarlet Woods Court have a pool?
No, 16 Scarlet Woods Court does not have a pool.
Does 16 Scarlet Woods Court have accessible units?
Yes, 16 Scarlet Woods Court has accessible units.
Does 16 Scarlet Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Scarlet Woods Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Scarlet Woods Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Scarlet Woods Court does not have units with air conditioning.

