All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 150 Pinto Point Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
150 Pinto Point Pl
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:06 PM

150 Pinto Point Pl

150 Pinto Point Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

150 Pinto Point Place, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Classy and Modern 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms single-family house equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, it also includes air-conditioning, washer and dryer, a beautiful porch, a patio, and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5699142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Pinto Point Pl have any available units?
150 Pinto Point Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 150 Pinto Point Pl have?
Some of 150 Pinto Point Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Pinto Point Pl currently offering any rent specials?
150 Pinto Point Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Pinto Point Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Pinto Point Pl is pet friendly.
Does 150 Pinto Point Pl offer parking?
Yes, 150 Pinto Point Pl offers parking.
Does 150 Pinto Point Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Pinto Point Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Pinto Point Pl have a pool?
No, 150 Pinto Point Pl does not have a pool.
Does 150 Pinto Point Pl have accessible units?
No, 150 Pinto Point Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Pinto Point Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Pinto Point Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Pinto Point Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Pinto Point Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College