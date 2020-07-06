15 Kearny Brook Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Welcome to the beautiful community of Woodlands Village! This quiet neatly kept home will wow you upon entry. Find a peaceful breakfast area looking into your wooded backyard through a lovely bay window, separate dining area or option for flex space and warm up to your very own cozy fireplace! All bedrooms up in this floor plan and a spacious washroom downstairs near family area to drop and go! Master bedroom is lovely and you will enjoy a separate tub and shower with spacious closet for all your needs! This home sits close to a cul de sac, quiet street, in a Golf Course Community with tons of other amenities close to all your Woodlands Shopping. Don't miss this Spring Deal!