Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
15 Kearny Brook Place
15 Kearny Brook Place

15 Kearny Brook Pl · No Longer Available
Location

15 Kearny Brook Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Welcome to the beautiful community of Woodlands Village! This quiet neatly kept home will wow you upon entry. Find a peaceful breakfast area looking into your wooded backyard through a lovely bay window, separate dining area or option for flex space and warm up to your very own cozy fireplace! All bedrooms up in this floor plan and a spacious washroom downstairs near family area to drop and go! Master bedroom is lovely and you will enjoy a separate tub and shower with spacious closet for all your needs! This home sits close to a cul de sac, quiet street, in a Golf Course Community with tons of other amenities close to all your Woodlands Shopping. Don't miss this Spring Deal!

