Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15 Daffodil Meadow Place

15 Daffodil Meadow Pl · No Longer Available
Location

15 Daffodil Meadow Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous luxury townhome in The Woodlands Creekside Park. This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a stunning granite island kitchen w/espresso cabinets to the ceiling, custom designed backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with separate vanities, oversized shower, corner tub, and walk-in closet. Large secondary bedrooms, study w/built-ins, gameroom, plantation shutters, & crown molding. Private backyard w/covered patio. Washer/dryer & fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Daffodil Meadow Place have any available units?
15 Daffodil Meadow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 15 Daffodil Meadow Place have?
Some of 15 Daffodil Meadow Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Daffodil Meadow Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 Daffodil Meadow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Daffodil Meadow Place pet-friendly?
No, 15 Daffodil Meadow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 15 Daffodil Meadow Place offer parking?
Yes, 15 Daffodil Meadow Place offers parking.
Does 15 Daffodil Meadow Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Daffodil Meadow Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Daffodil Meadow Place have a pool?
No, 15 Daffodil Meadow Place does not have a pool.
Does 15 Daffodil Meadow Place have accessible units?
Yes, 15 Daffodil Meadow Place has accessible units.
Does 15 Daffodil Meadow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Daffodil Meadow Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Daffodil Meadow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Daffodil Meadow Place does not have units with air conditioning.

