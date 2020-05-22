15 Daffodil Meadow Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous luxury townhome in The Woodlands Creekside Park. This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a stunning granite island kitchen w/espresso cabinets to the ceiling, custom designed backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with separate vanities, oversized shower, corner tub, and walk-in closet. Large secondary bedrooms, study w/built-ins, gameroom, plantation shutters, & crown molding. Private backyard w/covered patio. Washer/dryer & fridge included.