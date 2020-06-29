All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

15 Berryfrost Lane

15 Berryfrost Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15 Berryfrost Lane, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great updated home that's in the front of The Woodlands in a quite neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. *Currently Tenant Occupied. Property will become available for showings June 1, 2020*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Berryfrost Lane have any available units?
15 Berryfrost Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
Is 15 Berryfrost Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15 Berryfrost Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Berryfrost Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15 Berryfrost Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 15 Berryfrost Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15 Berryfrost Lane offers parking.
Does 15 Berryfrost Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Berryfrost Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Berryfrost Lane have a pool?
No, 15 Berryfrost Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15 Berryfrost Lane have accessible units?
No, 15 Berryfrost Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Berryfrost Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Berryfrost Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Berryfrost Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Berryfrost Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

