142 W Burberry Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

142 W Burberry Circle

142 W Burberry Cir · No Longer Available
Location

142 W Burberry Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77384
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
game room
parking
Immaculate town home in the Woodlands Village Alden Bridge. Large living room open to light & bright kitchen. Large kitchen island with breakfast bar and adjacent breakfast nook. Flex space upstairs perfect for a study,game room for the kids or an exercise studio. Large master with en suite bathroom featuring separate tub and shower and dual sinks! Two good sized secondary bedrooms upstairs as well. Fenced back yard with covered patio, lush landscaping, trees and no back neighbors! Full size washer, dryer and refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 W Burberry Circle have any available units?
142 W Burberry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 142 W Burberry Circle have?
Some of 142 W Burberry Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 W Burberry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
142 W Burberry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 W Burberry Circle pet-friendly?
No, 142 W Burberry Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 142 W Burberry Circle offer parking?
Yes, 142 W Burberry Circle offers parking.
Does 142 W Burberry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 W Burberry Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 W Burberry Circle have a pool?
No, 142 W Burberry Circle does not have a pool.
Does 142 W Burberry Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 142 W Burberry Circle has accessible units.
Does 142 W Burberry Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 W Burberry Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 W Burberry Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 W Burberry Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

