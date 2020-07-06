All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated August 7 2019 at 1:32 PM

134 N Trace Creek Drive

134 North Trace Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 North Trace Creek Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
You wont want to miss this gorgeous home in Indian Springs. This split level on a huge corner lot, has 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, a screened in balcony with access from the master suite. The upstairs level features the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room, breakfast area, living room with cozy fire place and master suite with attached bathroom. The down stairs has the other 3 bedrooms, bathroom, game room, and laundry room. The home is equipped with all appliances, fridge, washer/dryer, gas stove and microwave. Lots of trees and lawn service is included in the rent! Easy access to shopping, dinning, entertainment, great schools, and I-45! Call today to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 N Trace Creek Drive have any available units?
134 N Trace Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 134 N Trace Creek Drive have?
Some of 134 N Trace Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 N Trace Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 N Trace Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 N Trace Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 134 N Trace Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 134 N Trace Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 N Trace Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 134 N Trace Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 N Trace Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 N Trace Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 N Trace Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 N Trace Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

