All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 11923 South Red Cedar Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
11923 South Red Cedar Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11923 South Red Cedar Circle

11923 South Red Cedar Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11923 South Red Cedar Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,712 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11923 South Red Cedar Circle have any available units?
11923 South Red Cedar Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 11923 South Red Cedar Circle have?
Some of 11923 South Red Cedar Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11923 South Red Cedar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11923 South Red Cedar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11923 South Red Cedar Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11923 South Red Cedar Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11923 South Red Cedar Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11923 South Red Cedar Circle offers parking.
Does 11923 South Red Cedar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11923 South Red Cedar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11923 South Red Cedar Circle have a pool?
No, 11923 South Red Cedar Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11923 South Red Cedar Circle have accessible units?
No, 11923 South Red Cedar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11923 South Red Cedar Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11923 South Red Cedar Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11923 South Red Cedar Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11923 South Red Cedar Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College