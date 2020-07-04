111 W Burberry Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

IMMACULATE Move-in ready Woodlands town home. Tile floor throughout the first floor and newer carpet upstairs! Large living room with gas log fireplace open to light & bright kitchen. Large kitchen island w/breakfast bar & adjacent breakfast nook. Flex space upstairs perfect for a game room or a study. Spacious master with en suite bathroom, garden tub with separate shower along with dual sinks. Two good size secondary bedrooms. Fenced back yard with covered patio. No back yard neighbors! Full size washer/dryer & fridge included.