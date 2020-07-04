Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 11 Canyon Oak Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
11 Canyon Oak Pl
Last updated March 25 2019 at 7:22 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11 Canyon Oak Pl
11 Canyon Oak Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
11 Canyon Oak Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Canyon Oak Pl have any available units?
11 Canyon Oak Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Woodlands, TX
.
What amenities does 11 Canyon Oak Pl have?
Some of 11 Canyon Oak Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11 Canyon Oak Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11 Canyon Oak Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Canyon Oak Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Canyon Oak Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11 Canyon Oak Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11 Canyon Oak Pl offers parking.
Does 11 Canyon Oak Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Canyon Oak Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Canyon Oak Pl have a pool?
Yes, 11 Canyon Oak Pl has a pool.
Does 11 Canyon Oak Pl have accessible units?
No, 11 Canyon Oak Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Canyon Oak Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Canyon Oak Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Canyon Oak Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Canyon Oak Pl has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
Similar Pages
The Woodlands 1 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
The Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge
Apartments Near Colleges
Lone Star College System
University of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College