11 Bentgrass Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Wonderful One-Story Home Ideally Situated In The Community Of Lake Pointe In Cochrans Crossing! Located Just Minutes To I-45 & SH 242, Close The CC Village Center, & Within Walking Distance Of Bear Branch Park! Open Floor Plan w/High Ceilings! No Carpet; Extensive Updates Throughout This Beautiful Home Include Wood Floors, Abundant Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters, & Mill Work; A Gourmet Island Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar; High-End Appliances Including A 5-Burner Viking Cook Top, Convection Microwave, & Convection Oven! The Kitchen Cabinets Feature Awesome Customized Pull-Out Drawers Increasing Storage Capacity Significantly; Tastefully Updated Master Bath w/XL Frame-Less Glass Shower, Inviting Soaker-Tub w/Floor-Mounted Hardware, Granite Counters, & Brushed Nickel Faucets; The Secondary Bathroom Has Also Been Updated; Spacious Study w/Built-Ins; Dual Sided Gas Fireplace; Terrific Screened-In Porch w/Ceiling Fan, Recent Double-Pane Windows & HVAC/Water Heater!