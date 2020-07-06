All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:43 PM

11 Bentgrass Pl

11 Bentgrass Place · No Longer Available
Location

11 Bentgrass Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Wonderful One-Story Home Ideally Situated In The Community Of Lake Pointe In Cochrans Crossing! Located Just Minutes To I-45 & SH 242, Close The CC Village Center, & Within Walking Distance Of Bear Branch Park! Open Floor Plan w/High Ceilings! No Carpet; Extensive Updates Throughout This Beautiful Home Include Wood Floors, Abundant Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters, & Mill Work; A Gourmet Island Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar; High-End Appliances Including A 5-Burner Viking Cook Top, Convection Microwave, & Convection Oven! The Kitchen Cabinets Feature Awesome Customized Pull-Out Drawers Increasing Storage Capacity Significantly; Tastefully Updated Master Bath w/XL Frame-Less Glass Shower, Inviting Soaker-Tub w/Floor-Mounted Hardware, Granite Counters, & Brushed Nickel Faucets; The Secondary Bathroom Has Also Been Updated; Spacious Study w/Built-Ins; Dual Sided Gas Fireplace; Terrific Screened-In Porch w/Ceiling Fan, Recent Double-Pane Windows & HVAC/Water Heater!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Bentgrass Pl have any available units?
11 Bentgrass Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 11 Bentgrass Pl have?
Some of 11 Bentgrass Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Bentgrass Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11 Bentgrass Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Bentgrass Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11 Bentgrass Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 11 Bentgrass Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11 Bentgrass Pl offers parking.
Does 11 Bentgrass Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Bentgrass Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Bentgrass Pl have a pool?
No, 11 Bentgrass Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11 Bentgrass Pl have accessible units?
Yes, 11 Bentgrass Pl has accessible units.
Does 11 Bentgrass Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Bentgrass Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Bentgrass Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Bentgrass Pl has units with air conditioning.

