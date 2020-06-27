All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:30 PM

11 Aquiline Oaks Pl

11 Aquiline Oaks Place · No Longer Available
Location

11 Aquiline Oaks Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7101c5a0b5 ---- Cozy yet spacious townhome available for rent located in a cul-de-sac. This home includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Upgraded kitchen countertops, large island. Lots of kitchen counterspace! Tile flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs. Breakfast nook with amazing views of the very large fenced in backyard. Located just a short drive from popular shopping centers and Woodlands Mall. Available for immediate move in! Schedule your showing today. Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl have any available units?
11 Aquiline Oaks Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl have?
Some of 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11 Aquiline Oaks Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl offer parking?
No, 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl does not offer parking.
Does 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl have a pool?
No, 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl have accessible units?
No, 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Aquiline Oaks Pl has units with air conditioning.

