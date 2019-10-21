12 Club Estates PKWY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table garage guest suite hot tub

Beautiful home on highly desirable Club Estates Pkwy in the exclusive gated neighborhood, The Hills. Home sits on nearly an acre, very private, treed lot with pool & hot tub. Remodeled kitchen features marble countertops, oversized island, double ovens, wine fridge, ice maker & white cabinets. Main home includes 5 bedrooms, plus office, billiard room and gameroom. 6th bedroom is a separate guest suite w/ private entry over garage. Landlord pays for HOA dues, lawn maintenance and pool maintenance.