12 Club Estates PKWY

Amenities
Beautiful home on highly desirable Club Estates Pkwy in the exclusive gated neighborhood, The Hills. Home sits on nearly an acre, very private, treed lot with pool & hot tub. Remodeled kitchen features marble countertops, oversized island, double ovens, wine fridge, ice maker & white cabinets. Main home includes 5 bedrooms, plus office, billiard room and gameroom. 6th bedroom is a separate guest suite w/ private entry over garage. Landlord pays for HOA dues, lawn maintenance and pool maintenance.