All apartments in The Hills
Find more places like 12 Club Estates PKWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Hills, TX
/
12 Club Estates PKWY
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

12 Club Estates PKWY

12 Club Estates Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12 Club Estates Parkway, The Hills, TX 78738

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful home on highly desirable Club Estates Pkwy in the exclusive gated neighborhood, The Hills. Home sits on nearly an acre, very private, treed lot with pool & hot tub. Remodeled kitchen features marble countertops, oversized island, double ovens, wine fridge, ice maker & white cabinets. Main home includes 5 bedrooms, plus office, billiard room and gameroom. 6th bedroom is a separate guest suite w/ private entry over garage. Landlord pays for HOA dues, lawn maintenance and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Club Estates PKWY have any available units?
12 Club Estates PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Hills, TX.
What amenities does 12 Club Estates PKWY have?
Some of 12 Club Estates PKWY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Club Estates PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
12 Club Estates PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Club Estates PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 12 Club Estates PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hills.
Does 12 Club Estates PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 12 Club Estates PKWY offers parking.
Does 12 Club Estates PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Club Estates PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Club Estates PKWY have a pool?
Yes, 12 Club Estates PKWY has a pool.
Does 12 Club Estates PKWY have accessible units?
No, 12 Club Estates PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Club Estates PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Club Estates PKWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Club Estates PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Club Estates PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBrushy Creek, TXMarble Falls, TXWimberley, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXBurnet, TXCanyon Lake, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TXKingsland, TXElgin, TXBulverde, TXBastrop, TXMcQueeney, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District