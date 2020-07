The Hudson At Austin Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool garage guest suite trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub internet access

At the Hudson, we’re bringing unique styles and settings from around the world to create your own private destination right here in Austin Ranch. With architectural styles from the Mediterranean, Indonesia and the Texas Hill Country to the serene beauty of Painted Lake and the surrounding protected nature area, we’re giving you a place where you can live your escape everyday. Take a look around – you’ve just arrived. Choose from studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with custom interior finishes and a pet-friendly, lakeside community that inspires you to live your escape.We’ve got everything you crave for your next destination when you're home at The Hudson. Whether it’s the ozone-filtered pools and the one-story cascading waterfall that fits your style or the lakeside fire pit, the SoCal-inspired Bungalow clubroom, or the authentic outdoor Indonesian cabana that’s on your checklist, we leave your jet-setter’s soul satisfied. Baggage fees not required.