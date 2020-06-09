8336 RICHMOND

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking hot tub media room

Beautiful American Legend home! Walk to phenomenal STEM K-8 school! Newly designed floorplan w-amazing new color trends, ext. wood-like tile floor, natural light & bright w-soaring ceilings at foyer & family room. Chef’s kitchen; Mst suite w-vaulted ceiling, spa-like bath w-granite c-top; handsome study, spacious game room, awesome media room, outdoor living area & beautiful backyard! Superb Tribute’s 1st-class amenities have it all: Enjoy amazing sunsets over Lake Lewisville, Golf, country clubs w-restaurants, nature trails, proposed marina & beach club…Only 10 min to the Star (Cowboys HQ); 15 min to Legacy West (1st-class entertaining district & HQ hubs of Toyota, FedEx, Liberty Mutual, Chase, Boeing & more).