All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 8336 RICHMOND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
8336 RICHMOND
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:26 AM

8336 RICHMOND

8336 Richmond · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8336 Richmond, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
hot tub
media room
Beautiful American Legend home! Walk to phenomenal STEM K-8 school! Newly designed floorplan w-amazing new color trends, ext. wood-like tile floor, natural light & bright w-soaring ceilings at foyer & family room. Chef’s kitchen; Mst suite w-vaulted ceiling, spa-like bath w-granite c-top; handsome study, spacious game room, awesome media room, outdoor living area & beautiful backyard! Superb Tribute’s 1st-class amenities have it all: Enjoy amazing sunsets over Lake Lewisville, Golf, country clubs w-restaurants, nature trails, proposed marina & beach club…Only 10 min to the Star (Cowboys HQ); 15 min to Legacy West (1st-class entertaining district & HQ hubs of Toyota, FedEx, Liberty Mutual, Chase, Boeing & more).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8336 RICHMOND have any available units?
8336 RICHMOND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 8336 RICHMOND have?
Some of 8336 RICHMOND's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8336 RICHMOND currently offering any rent specials?
8336 RICHMOND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8336 RICHMOND pet-friendly?
No, 8336 RICHMOND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 8336 RICHMOND offer parking?
Yes, 8336 RICHMOND offers parking.
Does 8336 RICHMOND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8336 RICHMOND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8336 RICHMOND have a pool?
No, 8336 RICHMOND does not have a pool.
Does 8336 RICHMOND have accessible units?
No, 8336 RICHMOND does not have accessible units.
Does 8336 RICHMOND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8336 RICHMOND has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District