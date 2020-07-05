All apartments in The Colony
7608 Independence Drive
7608 Independence Drive

7608 Independence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7608 Independence Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Updated kitchen, new carpet. Fenced yard, pets on a case by case basis. No large dogs or aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 Independence Drive have any available units?
7608 Independence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 7608 Independence Drive have?
Some of 7608 Independence Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 Independence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Independence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 Independence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7608 Independence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7608 Independence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7608 Independence Drive offers parking.
Does 7608 Independence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 Independence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 Independence Drive have a pool?
No, 7608 Independence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7608 Independence Drive have accessible units?
No, 7608 Independence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 Independence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 Independence Drive has units with dishwashers.

