Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:20 AM
7309 Knight Drive
Location
7309 Knight Drive, The Colony, TX 75056
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home updated Feb.2012 with carpet, tile, countertops, shower and tubs, and more. Home comes with one and a half car garage, wood fence, large back yard, garage door opener and wood burning fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 7309 Knight Drive have any available units?
7309 Knight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
The Colony, TX
.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
The Colony Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7309 Knight Drive have?
Some of 7309 Knight Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 7309 Knight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Knight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Knight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Knight Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in The Colony
.
Does 7309 Knight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Knight Drive offers parking.
Does 7309 Knight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Knight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Knight Drive have a pool?
No, 7309 Knight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Knight Drive have accessible units?
No, 7309 Knight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Knight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 Knight Drive has units with dishwashers.
