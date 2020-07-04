All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:17 PM

7124 Dee Cole Drive

7124 Dee Cole Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7124 Dee Cole Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful home nestled in the heart of The Colony! Clean and ready for move in. Home features 2 living and 2 dining areas. Beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Master retreat on 1st level includes relaxing master bath with dual sinks, open shower, garden tub, walk-in closet. Remaining 3 bedrooms up on level 2 with full bath and dual sinks. Nice neutral paint throughout! Large backyard has covered flagstone patio and storage shed. Walking Distance to Community park and Trails! App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7124 Dee Cole Drive have any available units?
7124 Dee Cole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 7124 Dee Cole Drive have?
Some of 7124 Dee Cole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7124 Dee Cole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7124 Dee Cole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7124 Dee Cole Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7124 Dee Cole Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7124 Dee Cole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7124 Dee Cole Drive offers parking.
Does 7124 Dee Cole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7124 Dee Cole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7124 Dee Cole Drive have a pool?
No, 7124 Dee Cole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7124 Dee Cole Drive have accessible units?
No, 7124 Dee Cole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7124 Dee Cole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7124 Dee Cole Drive has units with dishwashers.

