7124 Dee Cole Drive

Wonderful home nestled in the heart of The Colony! Clean and ready for move in. Home features 2 living and 2 dining areas. Beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Master retreat on 1st level includes relaxing master bath with dual sinks, open shower, garden tub, walk-in closet. Remaining 3 bedrooms up on level 2 with full bath and dual sinks. Nice neutral paint throughout! Large backyard has covered flagstone patio and storage shed. Walking Distance to Community park and Trails! App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.