7053 Northpointe Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:35 AM

7053 Northpointe Drive

7053 Northpointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7053 Northpointe Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open floor plan that features 2 living areas with a wood burning fireplace which opens to the spacious kitchen. The master suite is equipped with a Jacuzzi tub and stand up shower with a double vanity and walk in closet. Luxury features included motion detected lights, ceiling fans in all rooms, and built in shelving making organizing storage a breeze. The home is located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and provides easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway. Each adult over 18 years of age is required to submit a completed application along with ID and the last months' worth of pay stubs. Household income requirement is $5,950 per month. Call 214-340-9302 to tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7053 Northpointe Drive have any available units?
7053 Northpointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 7053 Northpointe Drive have?
Some of 7053 Northpointe Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7053 Northpointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7053 Northpointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7053 Northpointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7053 Northpointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 7053 Northpointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7053 Northpointe Drive offers parking.
Does 7053 Northpointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7053 Northpointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7053 Northpointe Drive have a pool?
No, 7053 Northpointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7053 Northpointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 7053 Northpointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7053 Northpointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7053 Northpointe Drive has units with dishwashers.

