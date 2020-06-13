7053 Northpointe Drive

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open floor plan that features 2 living areas with a wood burning fireplace which opens to the spacious kitchen. The master suite is equipped with a Jacuzzi tub and stand up shower with a double vanity and walk in closet. Luxury features included motion detected lights, ceiling fans in all rooms, and built in shelving making organizing storage a breeze. The home is located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and provides easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway. Each adult over 18 years of age is required to submit a completed application along with ID and the last months' worth of pay stubs. Household income requirement is $5,950 per month. Call 214-340-9302 to tour!