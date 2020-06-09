All apartments in The Colony
Last updated July 20 2019

6517 Terrace Drive

Location

6517 Terrace Drive, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Custom Home with Spectacular Lake & Golf Course Views Offers 5 Bdrms, 4 Baths, 3 Car Gar + Formal Dining, Office, Game & Media Rms! Upgrades Include:Wood Flrs, Crown Molding, Custom Barn Drs, Solar Screens, Electric Driveway Gate, Tankless H2O Heater, New HVAC Upstairs, Garage Storage System & $175k in New Backyd Features! Chef's Kitchen wGranite, SS Appl's, Dbl Ovens & Large Island. Spacious Living Area with Stone Gas Fireplace & Custom Mantle. Private Master Suite wFP, Sitting Area, Jacuzzi Tub & Granite! Backyd with Covered Patio Overlooking the Heated Saltwater Pool & Spa, Outdoor Kitchen & Bar, 2nd Story Sundeck wSpiral Staircase Access. Landscaped Beautifully!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6517 Terrace Drive have any available units?
6517 Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6517 Terrace Drive have?
Some of 6517 Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6517 Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6517 Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6517 Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6517 Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 6517 Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Terrace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6517 Terrace Drive has a pool.
Does 6517 Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 6517 Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6517 Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.

