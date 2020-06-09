6517 Terrace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Custom Home with Spectacular Lake & Golf Course Views Offers 5 Bdrms, 4 Baths, 3 Car Gar + Formal Dining, Office, Game & Media Rms! Upgrades Include:Wood Flrs, Crown Molding, Custom Barn Drs, Solar Screens, Electric Driveway Gate, Tankless H2O Heater, New HVAC Upstairs, Garage Storage System & $175k in New Backyd Features! Chef's Kitchen wGranite, SS Appl's, Dbl Ovens & Large Island. Spacious Living Area with Stone Gas Fireplace & Custom Mantle. Private Master Suite wFP, Sitting Area, Jacuzzi Tub & Granite! Backyd with Covered Patio Overlooking the Heated Saltwater Pool & Spa, Outdoor Kitchen & Bar, 2nd Story Sundeck wSpiral Staircase Access. Landscaped Beautifully!