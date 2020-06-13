All apartments in The Colony
6416 Branchwood Trail

6416 Branchwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6416 Branchwood Trail, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL CARPET FREE SINGLE STORY 3-2-2 with 2 LIVING, 2 DINING in THE COLONY!!!~ AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST LEASE!!!~Spacious open Living-Dining-Kitchen Floor plan with tile & wood laminate flooring*Lrg Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops,under mount sink,SS Appliances,Fridge,new Dishwasher,wrap around Breakfast Bar & walk-in Pantry*Spacious Living with gas starter Fireplace plus 2nd Dining-Living flex rooms*Split Bedroom arrangement with lrg Owner's Retreat,2 walk-in Closets,Jetted Garden Tub,Shower & 2 sink Granite Vanity*Rear entry Garage & more!**NO PETS,NO SMOKING,NO SECTION 8 & NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED** Fabulous location near Community Pool,Hawaiian Falls Water Park & The Colony 5 Star Spots Complex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 Branchwood Trail have any available units?
6416 Branchwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6416 Branchwood Trail have?
Some of 6416 Branchwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6416 Branchwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6416 Branchwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 Branchwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6416 Branchwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6416 Branchwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6416 Branchwood Trail offers parking.
Does 6416 Branchwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 Branchwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 Branchwood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6416 Branchwood Trail has a pool.
Does 6416 Branchwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 6416 Branchwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 Branchwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6416 Branchwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

