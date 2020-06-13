6416 Branchwood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL CARPET FREE SINGLE STORY 3-2-2 with 2 LIVING, 2 DINING in THE COLONY!!!~ AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST LEASE!!!~Spacious open Living-Dining-Kitchen Floor plan with tile & wood laminate flooring*Lrg Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops,under mount sink,SS Appliances,Fridge,new Dishwasher,wrap around Breakfast Bar & walk-in Pantry*Spacious Living with gas starter Fireplace plus 2nd Dining-Living flex rooms*Split Bedroom arrangement with lrg Owner's Retreat,2 walk-in Closets,Jetted Garden Tub,Shower & 2 sink Granite Vanity*Rear entry Garage & more!**NO PETS,NO SMOKING,NO SECTION 8 & NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED** Fabulous location near Community Pool,Hawaiian Falls Water Park & The Colony 5 Star Spots Complex!