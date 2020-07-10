All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 6009 Mcafee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
6009 Mcafee Drive
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:13 AM

6009 Mcafee Drive

6009 Mcafee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6009 Mcafee Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Mcafee Drive have any available units?
6009 Mcafee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 6009 Mcafee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Mcafee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Mcafee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6009 Mcafee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6009 Mcafee Drive offer parking?
No, 6009 Mcafee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6009 Mcafee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Mcafee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Mcafee Drive have a pool?
No, 6009 Mcafee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Mcafee Drive have accessible units?
No, 6009 Mcafee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Mcafee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 Mcafee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 Mcafee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 Mcafee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District