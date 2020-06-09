Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like
6005 Mcafee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
6005 Mcafee Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
6005 Mcafee Drive
6005 Mcafee Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
6005 Mcafee Drive, The Colony, TX 75056
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in quiet neighborhood. Close to Turner Soccer Fields.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Similar Listings
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6005 Mcafee Drive have any available units?
6005 Mcafee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Colony, TX
.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
The Colony Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6005 Mcafee Drive have?
Some of 6005 Mcafee Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6005 Mcafee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Mcafee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Mcafee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6005 Mcafee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in The Colony
.
Does 6005 Mcafee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6005 Mcafee Drive offers parking.
Does 6005 Mcafee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Mcafee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Mcafee Drive have a pool?
No, 6005 Mcafee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Mcafee Drive have accessible units?
No, 6005 Mcafee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Mcafee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 Mcafee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Similar Pages
The Colony 1 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
The Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Greenville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District