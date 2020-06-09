All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like
6005 Mcafee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
6005 Mcafee Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

6005 Mcafee Drive

6005 Mcafee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6005 Mcafee Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in quiet neighborhood. Close to Turner Soccer Fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6005 Mcafee Drive have any available units?
6005 Mcafee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6005 Mcafee Drive have?
Some of 6005 Mcafee Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 Mcafee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Mcafee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Mcafee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6005 Mcafee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6005 Mcafee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6005 Mcafee Drive offers parking.
Does 6005 Mcafee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Mcafee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Mcafee Drive have a pool?
No, 6005 Mcafee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Mcafee Drive have accessible units?
No, 6005 Mcafee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Mcafee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 Mcafee Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 BedroomsThe Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District