Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:02 AM

5968 Lost Valley

5968 Lost Valley Drive
Location

5968 Lost Valley Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Low maintenance living in the heart of booming area just minutes from 121-Tollway corridor. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath, 2 car garage town home includes front yard maintenance and has a community pool. Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances opens to family and dining rooms. From there you can walk out to your own covered patio and good size gated backyard that is mostly private. Desirable Spacious End Unit! Popular floorplan with master down and 2 bedrooms and large game room up. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5968 Lost Valley have any available units?
5968 Lost Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5968 Lost Valley have?
Some of 5968 Lost Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5968 Lost Valley currently offering any rent specials?
5968 Lost Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5968 Lost Valley pet-friendly?
No, 5968 Lost Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5968 Lost Valley offer parking?
Yes, 5968 Lost Valley offers parking.
Does 5968 Lost Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5968 Lost Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5968 Lost Valley have a pool?
Yes, 5968 Lost Valley has a pool.
Does 5968 Lost Valley have accessible units?
No, 5968 Lost Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 5968 Lost Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5968 Lost Valley has units with dishwashers.

